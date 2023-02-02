Students Disciplined as Glacier High School Hazing Investigation Continues

Two members of the Glacier High School wrestling team have been suspended from extracurricular activities for the remainder of the school year, and one other student has received disciplinary action that has not been made publicly available, following allegations of hazing and sexual assault received by the Kalispell Public Schools on Jan. 9. The two students who have been suspended from the wrestling team will be allowed to return to extracurricular activities after the completion of a program at the Center for Restorative Youth Justice (CRYJ), a Kalispell-based nonprofit organization that works to divert local teenagers from the criminal justice system through restorative justice workshops.

The disciplinary actions were handed down after a Jan. 30 special meeting of the Kalispell School Board, during which the board went into executive session, a statute in Montana law that allows public bodies to close public meetings to protect individual privacy.

Kalispell Public Schools Superintendent Micah Hill told the Beacon that the decision to refer two students to a restorative justice program at CRYJ was made in accordance with the school district’s disciplinary guidelines, which were amended recently to move away from more punitive policies. He said that the district hopes to hold the students accountable and work to change their behavior, beyond just handing down a punishment.

“We have a responsibility to educate all kids, give appropriate consequences and find ways to reintegrate them into the system,” Hill said.

Hill emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and said the district will continue to take action where appropriate.

Elizabeth Kaleva, attorney for the Kalispell Public Schools, said the district is committed to addressing every instance of misconduct that has been raised. Kaleva added that the district is continuing to interview numerous individuals who have information on the allegations, which is taking considerable time, but hopes to conclude the investigation within the next week.

The Glacier High School wrestling team is still practicing and competing, with the exception of the suspended students, and coach Ross Dankers remains at the helm of the team.

The Kalispell Police Department is currently in the process of completing its own investigation, after separately receiving reports on Jan. 9 of an alleged sexual assault involving the wrestling team.