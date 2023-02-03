Misguided Priorities 

So, the Flathead County Commissioners sent a joint letter criticizing the provision of shelter and services to a homeless population, which many officials say is not so much an imported problem as much as a Flathead County residents problem. Yet, the Flathead County Commission and their planning boards and department approve storage unit project after storage unit project, carving up our important agricultural land around the county. Really? Does anyone else feel that these positions, priorities, and policies are misguided? Maybe we should prioritize affordable housing for humans rather than affordable storage shelters for the things of people with more financial means?

Chuck Stearns

Whitefish