Podcast: Montana Legislature January Update

The 68th Montana legislature is in session planning out the budget for the next biennium and working to move of bills through the house and senate chambers each week. Today is the 25th day of this legislative cycle, with the session wrapping up at the beginning of May.

Flathead Beacon reporters Denali Sagner, Mike Kordenbrock and Maggie Dresser joined host Micah Drew to to talk about legislation they’ve been tracking throughout January and share updates to their reporting. Denali covers bills related to gender affirming care for minors, fetal death certificates and expanded sexual assault response; Mike fills listeners in on a bill seeking to tighten laws on impact fees; and Maggie shares two medicaid related proposals that deal with nursing home reimbursements and limitations to abortion access.

To find detailed information about bills, contact your local legislator or watch and listen to proceedings, visit www.leg.mt.gov/.

The music in this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License. The episode also features two songs from local singer/songwriter Mike Murray’s album We Are Like Warriors, “The Good Ol’ Days You’re In” and “Moment of Time,” used with permission.