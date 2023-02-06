Don’t Turn Your Backs on Those in Need

I am concerned about your recent letter about homelessness in the Flathead Valley. I think you presented an illogical argument about why there are now more homeless people in our community.

I am a fourth grader at Kalispell Montessori. At school, we are currently working on our science fair projects. One of the things I have learned in science is that you need evidence to back up your claims. In your letter, you did not provide any evidence that having services available for the homeless actually increases their numbers. When a homeless shelter opens, people aren’t going to give up their homes to go to a shelter. There is no evidence that people move here because there are homeless services.

It is absolutely and utterly heartbreaking to see the number of homeless people in our community increase – especially when I know that many of them are families with kids. You suggested in your letter that our community should turn against the homeless population. I feel the exact opposite is true. As elected officials, your job is to support all residents, rich or poor, young or old, housed or unhoused. I hope you will take a visit to the Warming Center, meet the people that use those services, and learn more about their stories. You may find that they are not homeless by choice and that they rely on the center to take care of their basic needs.

I want the adults in leadership to step up to their position and collaborate with community organizations to help those in need, not turn your backs to them.

Mia Lengacher

Kalispell