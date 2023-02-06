Man Arrested Following Kalispell Vehicle Pursuit

A 40-year-old Kalispell man was arrested on the evening of Feb. 4 and faces multiple felony charges following a multi-agency pursuit that began at a north Kalispell business and ended on Helena Flats Road, where law enforcement disabled the vehicle with a spike strip, according to a Kalispell Police Department (KPD) press release.

Bryan Patrick Doyle was arrested on felony charges of criminal endangerment, assault on a peace officer, negligent vehicular assault and aggravated DUI and was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center.

The pursuit stemmed from a hit-and-run accident at a north Kalispell business, at which point Doyle traveled south through the city’s downtown before heading east on Montana Highway 35 and north on Helena Flats Road, where the high-speed chase ended.

KPD officers responded to the hit-and-run accident at 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 4. When they arrived to find that Doyle was not at the scene, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper located the suspect vehicle minutes later, which was occupied by Doyle who failed to yield to authorities. A pursuit ensued involving multiple agencies, including the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have information regarding the incident, contact Patrol Captain Jordan Venezio at (406) 758-7789.