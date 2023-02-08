Market Trends: Flathead County Single-Family Sales Quantities

This is one of my most complex (and comprehensive) charts, so I refresh and share it often. Flathead County-wide, single-family residences (not condos or townhomes) having been sold (by month) for prices between $250,000 and $899,999, for the last seven (7) years (quantities as clustered vertical columns, median days from listing to contract as same-color solid lines, and median sold price percentage of original list price as same-color dashed lines). I had to alter the markers for January 2023, as there are no trend lines for 2023 yet — just special-shaped golden markers.
Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.
