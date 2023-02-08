fbpx
Prep Basketball Rankings Feb. 7

Flathead, Bigfork girls hold lofty perches in statewide rankings

By 406mtsports.com
Braeden Gunlock of the Bigfork Valkyries takes a shot against the Troy Lady Trojans defense in Bigfork on Feb. 2, 2023. Bigfork won 98-18. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Coming up this week, the Flathead Bravettes’ lofty perch at No. 2 will have its five-game win streak tested at home against No. 5 Capital (9-1) and Helena (8-4) on Friday and Saturday.

(Through Feb. 4)

BOYS RANKINGS

Class AA

  1. Bozeman (10-2)
  2. Billings West (10-2) 
  3. Hellgate (10-3) 
  4. Capital (8-4) 
  5. Skyview (8-4)

Class A

  1. Lewistown (13-0)
  2. Butte Central (13-1)
  3. Hamilton (13-2)
  4. Columbia Falls (11-3)
  5. Havre (11-3)

Class B

  1. Missoula Loyola (14-1)
  2. Fairfield (14-1)
  3. Bigfork (11-3)
  4. Wolf Point (15-1)
  5. Huntley Project (12-4)

GIRLS RANKINGS

Class AA

  1. Billings West (11-1) 
  2. Flathead (10-3)
  3. Gallatin (9-3)
  4. Capital (9-3)
  5. Hellgate (8-3)

Class A

  1. Dillon (16-0)
  2. Browning (15-0)
  3. Billings Central (11-2)
  4. Laurel (12-2)
  5. Havre (12-4)

Class B

  1. Bigfork (15-0)
  2. Baker (13-2)
  3. Malta (14-2)
  4. Big Timber (14-1) 
  5. Huntley Project (15-1)

