Prep Basketball Rankings Feb. 7

Coming up this week, the Flathead Bravettes’ lofty perch at No. 2 will have its five-game win streak tested at home against No. 5 Capital (9-1) and Helena (8-4) on Friday and Saturday.
(Through Feb. 4)
BOYS RANKINGS
Class AA
- Bozeman (10-2)
- Billings West (10-2)
- Hellgate (10-3)
- Capital (8-4)
- Skyview (8-4)
Class A
- Lewistown (13-0)
- Butte Central (13-1)
- Hamilton (13-2)
- Columbia Falls (11-3)
- Havre (11-3)
Class B
- Missoula Loyola (14-1)
- Fairfield (14-1)
- Bigfork (11-3)
- Wolf Point (15-1)
- Huntley Project (12-4)
GIRLS RANKINGS
Class AA
- Billings West (11-1)
- Flathead (10-3)
- Gallatin (9-3)
- Capital (9-3)
- Hellgate (8-3)
Class A
- Dillon (16-0)
- Browning (15-0)
- Billings Central (11-2)
- Laurel (12-2)
- Havre (12-4)
Class B
- Bigfork (15-0)
- Baker (13-2)
- Malta (14-2)
- Big Timber (14-1)
- Huntley Project (15-1)
Via 406mtsports.com
