Washington Woman Arrested Following Large Fight at Majestic Valley Arena Involving Biker Gangs

A 36-year-old Washington woman accused of striking an attendee at a Majestic Valley Arena boxing event with a wooden baseball bat was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with a felony count of assault with a weapon and a second felony count of tampering with evidence, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) press release and charging documents.

Brandi Partney, a resident of Walla Walla, and an alleged member of a Washington biker gang, was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center. She’s accused of taking part in a fight involving as many as 50 people at Flathead Valley Fight Night in Kalispell. Several people in attendance were members of the Pagan’s and Warlords Outlaw motorcycle clubs.

At least two people, an adult male and a 16-year-old male, were assaulted and “significantly injured” by members of the motorcycle clubs. They were transported to Logan Health for treatment, according to the press release.

The FCSO on Feb. 11 at 9:30 p.m. received numerous 911 calls reporting a group of roughly 50 people fighting in the crowd at the Majestic Valley Arena in Kalispell.

Multiple agencies, including the sheriff’s office, the Kalispell Police Department and the Montana Highway Patrol, responded and arrived to a “chaotic scene.”

Following witness interviews and viewing video footage of the incident, deputies located and arrested Partney, who was observed striking at least one of the victims with a wooden baseball bat. A second female involved was arrested for disorderly conduct and later released. Several other suspects fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

The FCSO Detective Division and law enforcement in Washington are currently attempting to identify members of the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club who were involved in this assault. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the FCSO at tips@flathead.mt.gov.