Billings Clinic, Logan Health Sign Letter of Intent to Merge

The Billings Clinic and Logan Health announced Wednesday that the two health systems have signed a non-binding letter of intent to explore merging the two organizations, signifying the potential for a major change in Montana’s healthcare industry landscape involving two of the largest healthcare providers in the state.

News of the potential merging of the not-for-profits came in an afternoon press release issued by the Billings Clinic.

“The goal of the combined entity will be to enhance access, service and quality healthcare for the region,” the press release states.

In the announcement, Billings Clinic CEO Dr. Clint Seger says that the two organizations “have a lot in common, as independent, physician-led health systems with deep roots in our communities and a commitment to rural health care.”

Seger added: “The health needs of our rural communities are unique, and we are excited to explore ways to serve our patients’ greatest challenges and raise the bar for health care in Montana and Wyoming together.”

“Billings Clinic and Logan Health have a long history of serving our communities’ health needs,” Dr. Craig Lambrecht, Logan Health’s president and CEO, said in the announcement. “We are thrilled about our shared vision to create something transformative. We are looking forward to having conversations with our teams and communities as we focus efforts on delivering outstanding care for years to come.”

The press release lists focuses of the potential new system, including offering an inter-connected rural trauma and emergency transport program, “operational efficiencies to reinvest in advancing care and services for the communities we serve,” improved approaches to diversity, equity, inclusion, population health, health equity and health disparities, “including underserved populations and our tribal partners,” improved recruitment and retention of physicians, nurses, clinicians and other staff, and increasing medical education, research opportunities and innovation.

While the cornerstone hospitals for both organizations are located in Billings and Kalispell, more than 300 miles apart, both health systems have regional presences that have spread out beyond the borders of those cities.

Combined, the two health systems employ more than 9,000 people. Logan Health’s organization has six hospitals and a combined 622 hospital beds. Logan Health hospitals are located in Kalispell, Whitefish, Chester, Cut Bank, Shelby and Conrad, and it has more than 68 provider clinics. Logan Health Medical Center in Kalispell functions as a 192-bed acute care regional referral center.

Billings Clinic has affiliations with 18 hospitals and clinics across Montana and Wyoming, and four regional branch clinics. Billings Clinic primary and speciality-care clinics can be found in Columbus, Miles City, Townsend, Red Lodge, and Cody, Wyoming. Construction is still ongoing for a new Billings Clinic medical campus in Bozeman, which opened its first building in September 2022. Billings Clinic’s hospital is a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, a group of healthcare providers granted opportunities for clinical, educational and research collaboration. The Billings Clinic’s hospital in Billings is designated as a Level II trauma center. The hospital boasts that it has the longest standing continually accredited trauma center in Montana, and the only comprehensive stroke center in Montana and Wyoming.

Statewide, the healthcare industry in Montana employs more than 73,000 people.