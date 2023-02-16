Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Injured in Lincoln Co. Pursuit

A Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) trooper was run over by a suspect’s car in a chase that unfolded Thursday afternoon southwest of Eureka. The trooper is in stable condition, according to a press release from MHP.

The state law enforcement agency was assisting the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in a vehicle pursuit on Highway 37 at 2:36 p.m., approximately 10 miles southwest of Eureka, the release states.

During the pursuit, the MHP trooper was run over by the suspect’s vehicle. The trooper is in stable condition and is being flown by air ambulance to Logan Health in Kalispell. All individuals in the suspect vehicle were apprehended.

The Montana Department of Justice’s Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has been tabbed to lead the investigation. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and MHP is assisting.