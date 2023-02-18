Terminal Expansion Continues at Glacier Park International Airport

After 18 months of construction, the first phase of the $150 million terminal expansion at Glacier Park International Airport (GPIA) is nearly halfway complete. The first phase of the airport expansion, Phase 1A, includes renovations to portions of the TSA checkpoint, new jet bridges and waiting areas, expanded retail and dining options, administrative offices and mechanical facilities.

“It is incredible how far we’ve come in the past year and a half,” GPIA Director Rob Ratkowski, said in a Feb. 15 press release. “It has been amazing to watch this structure take shape and we are looking forward to the completion of the first phase this fall. We know locals and travelers alike will enjoy the new amenities.”

Construction crews have completed steel erection and framing for Phase 1A, and weatherproofing is nearly complete. Windows will be added to complete exterior walls over the next several months. This phase of the project is expected to open later this year, ahead of the busy summer tourism season. GPIA reported 64,526 enplanements in July 2022 and 72,683 enplanements during July 2021.

Terminal expansion construction at Glacier International Airport in Kalispell. Courtesy photo

After the completion of Phase 1A, crews will work on Phase 1B, which will include renovations and expansions to the ticketing area, the remainder of the TSA checkpoint and the remaining sections of the new grand hall. According to the press release, the grand hall will be “the central core and a focal point of the expanded airport” and will be partially finished during Phase 1A, but “will realize its full grandeur with the completion of Phase 1B construction in 2025.”

Improvements in the first phase will also include new restrooms, a lactation room, a service animal relief area and a new observation area where nonticketed visitors will be able to watch planes come and go.

“I’m really excited to see the completion of the viewing area,” Ratkowski said. “Aviation is a miracle that we all take for granted. What kid isn’t excited to watch the magic of flight happen right before their eyes? Those kids are going to be our next generation of pilots, mechanics, and airport operators, and we want to fuel that excitement for aviation right here at GPIA.”

Terminal expansion construction at Glacier International Airport in Kalispell. Courtesy photo

Phase 2, the final phase of the expansion, will include renovations to the rental car, baggage claim and second-floor gate areas. A timeline for completion of Phase 2 is still tentative.

A new parking lot at GPIA is already in operation, with an additional 375 spaces, including ADA-accessible parking, totaling roughly 1,300 spaces between the general parking area and newly paved cell phone lot, where the first two hours of parking are free.

The airport is operational during construction and airline service is continuing as usual. More information about GPIA can be found at www.iflyglacier.com.