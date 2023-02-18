What School Scandals, Public Safety, and a Preliminary Water Rights Decree Have in Common 

With the state legislature now in session, many difficult conversations are being had, making this is a perfect time for us Flathead Valley residents to focus on our collective priorities. We need not look far when seeking out places to insert our civic opinion. But with tensions in the county ever increasing, it begs the question, what are our priorities?

When so much is going on around us, it can prove most helpful to understand what our priorities should be, and then take note of the areas where they are being neglected. This writer would venture to say that our priorities are, and should forever be, the most vulnerable of the population, our children.

When word of repeated abuse in the care of school officials begins to circulate, and many citizens say “this is not a new issue,” we have failed our children.

When places of business, parks, and streets that we frequent daily with our families are now fraught with criminal activity fueled by drug and alcohol abuse because our representatives are unwilling to combat the changing environment, and no one is holding them accountable, we are failing our children.

When we are neglecting important issues by sweeping aside a decree that blatantly usurps our constitutional right to have a say in something as vital as the water on our properties, with no provision of future security for our posterity; take note, we will fail our children yet again.

Wake up, Flathead County. The issue is not scandals, homelessness, or unconstitutional collusion between the federal and tribal government. Those problems are merely the product of our failure to focus on our real priorities. Our ignorance, tolerance, and inaction will ruin our county and take our most vulnerable along with it. It has already begun.

Our legislators cannot fix all of our problems, nor will they secure our children’s futures without our involvement. We are the voice for the weak, and our silence is palpable. When will we say that enough is enough?

Taalyr Claridge

Kalispell