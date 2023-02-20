Montana Highway Patrol Releases Details on Injured Trooper

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) has released additional details about the trooper who was seriously injured on Feb. 16 when a fleeing felon ran him over during a vehicle pursuit near Eureka.

Trooper Lewis Johnson, 36, was outside his patrol vehicle attempting to apprehend the suspect, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant. Raised in Chester, Johnson has been a trooper with MHP for eight years and is stationed out of Eureka. He remains at Logan Health in Kalispell in serious but stable condition.

According to an online GoFundMe fundraising effort to offset medical expenses, Johnson sustained injuries including a punctured lung, damaged liver, head injury, broken ribs, broken arm, broken leg and severe spinal trauma.

“Doctors anticipate recovery to be long and difficult. This fundraising page has been created for Lewis and his family to help support them with the enormous expenses associated with his recovery,” according to the fundraiser page, which on Feb. 20 had raised nearly $150,000.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Lewis Johnson. Courtesy MHP

A Feb. 20 update to the site explains that doctors have removed Johnson’s endotracheal tube, and that he was eating ice chips and sipping water. He is a husband and a father, according to biographical information posted to the site.

“He’s in great spirits and gives a strong handshake to everyone who visits,” according to the website. “Nothing much for sensation below his waistline, some tingles on the upper right leg. The trauma nurse said this battle is 50 percent mental and the only outcome is Lewis walking. We need to make sure we only focus on him walking and talking about the future like everything goes back to normal.”

The incident occurred last Thursday on Montana Highway 37 at 2:36 p.m. while Johnson was assisting the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in a vehicle pursuit that ended approximately 10 miles southwest of Eureka. After he was struck, Johnson was flown by air ambulance to Logan Health in Kalispell.

According to information released by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the chase began after deputies located a man who was wanted on several outstanding felony warrants. When the deputies approached the man, later identified as Jason Allen Miller, 41, of Eureka, he fled in his pickup truck, heading south on Highway 37.

When Miller attempted to turn onto Camp 32 Road, he lost control of his vehicle. Deputies and Trooper Johnson approached the vehicle while giving commands “to gain compliance and execute the arrest,” the release states. Miller regained control of his truck and drove at the deputy and Trooper Johnson, who was struck by Miller’s truck. Deputies rendered aid to Johnson and additional deputies continued the pursuit.

A Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks (FWP) warden intercepted Miller off Camp 32 Road and Miller rammed the warden’s vehicle. He was then then taken into custody and remains incarcerated at the Lincoln County Detention Center.

A female passenger in Miller’s vehicle jumped out of the truck during the pursuit and was apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol Agents. She was questioned and released.

In addition to the injured trooper and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies, the pursuit involved the FWP warden, U.S. Border Patrol agents, Flathead County Sheriff’s deputies, and a Two Bear Air helicopter.

The Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has been tabbed to lead the investigation. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and MHP is assisting.