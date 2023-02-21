Kalispell Woman Sentenced in Money Mule Business Scheme

A Kalispell woman who orchestrated an illegal money-mule business — using wire fraud schemes across the U.S. to collect money before transmitting the funds overseas in exchange for a fee — was sentenced Tuesday to nearly five years in prison. In addition to the 57-month federal prison term, Theresa Anne Chabot, 58, was also ordered to pay more than $2 million in restitution and must serve three years of supervised release.

In September 2022, Chabot pleaded guilty to the felony charge of operating an unlicensed money transmitting business. She appeared in U.S. District Court in Missoula before Judge Dana L. Christensen.

The court also ordered Chabot to forfeit a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe as part of her sentence.

“As a money mule, Chabot laundered millions of dollars collected through various fraud schemes across the country and sent proceeds overseas while keeping a share of the money for her own benefit. Chabot exploited and harmed numerous trusting victims and now rightfully faces the consequences of her criminal conduct. As this case shows, our office will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute those who criminally exploit others,” U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

According to court documents, Chabot collected money through various wire fraud schemes around the United States and deposited it into her bank accounts through her business, Avalanche Creek, LLC, from about May 2017 until February 2021.

Chabot operated the scheme as a money transmitting business and was required to register Avalanche Creek with the Department of Treasury. Chabot opened more than 50 bank accounts and, records state, banks closed several of them after reviewing the activity. At least 15 banks directly informed Chabot that the accounts were being closed due to fraud, violation of bank policies and other misuse.

Despite the repeated account closures, Chabot would open new bank accounts that enabled her to receive proceeds. She received a fee, which in some instances totaled approximately 10% of the proceeds deposited into her bank accounts. She would forward the remaining funds overseas, including to Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.