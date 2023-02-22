Flathead Grad Qualifies for National Wrestling Tourney

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Colorado Mesa freshman Hania Halverson placed third at 123 pounds at the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships Region 5 Tournament here Sunday and will advance to the national championship tourney.

Halverson, the Montana girls state champion at 120 pounds in 2022 for Kalispell Flathead along with being the state tourney’s quick-pin winner that season, wrestled to a 3-1 record at regionals with all three of her wins via pin.

Halverson pinned Minot State’s Jazmin Gorder of Poplar — who also qualified for the national tourney — in 1:26 to place third.

The National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships are March 3-4 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Colorado Mesa won the regional title with 178 team points. Simon Fraser was second with 152 points and Chadron State was third with 123.5 points.

Halverson, who was on two state team champions with Flathead during the first two years of girls wrestling in Montana, placed fourth at the inaugural girls state wrestling tourney at 113 pounds in 2021.