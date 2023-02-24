Glacier National Park’s Avalanche Campground to Reopen in 2023

Glacier National Park has announced the re-opening of Avalanche Campground in spring 2023 after its closure in 2020. The popular west-side campground is slated to join Two Medicine and Many Glacier campgrounds this year as being available by advance reservation only through Recreation.gov.

Most of the campsites at Avalanche, Two Medicine and Many Glacier campgrounds are reservable approximately six months in advance while several campsites in each campground can be reserved four days in advance “to accommodate visitors with more spontaneous itineraries,” according to a Glacier Park press release announcing the changes.

Under the new rules, Two Medicine Campground will open June 5 and Many Glacier Campground will open June 9. Both will require an advance camping reservation.

The four-day advance reservations for campsites at Many Glacier will be reservable beginning June 6 at 8 a.m. for stays beginning June 9. The majority of campsites at Avalanche and Two Medicine will become available on Recreation.gov beginning March 1 at 8 a.m. Mountain Time.

Other Glacier Park campgrounds will open in spring and summer of 2023 as follows:

Campgrounds in Going-to-the-Sun Road Corridor

Apgar Campground: Beginning April 1 advance camping reservations will be required. Beginning April 1, Loop B will transition to primitive camping; on April 24, Loops A and C will open; on May 5, Loops B and D will open; and on May 19, Loop E will open.

Avalanche Campground: Opens July 17 with potential to open earlier depending on when Going-to-the-Sun Road fully opens for the season and requires advance camping reservations.

Fish Creek Campground: Opens May 26 and will require an advance camping reservation.

Rising Sun Campground: Opens June 5 on a first-come, first-served basis. Visitors without a vehicle reservation will have access to the first-come, first-served campground.

Sprague Creek Campground: Opens May 26 and will require an advance camping reservation.

St. Mary Campground: Beginning May 26 advance camping reservations will be required. On April 15, Loop C will transition to primitive camping and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Beginning May 26 all loops will open.

Vehicle Reservations are required for Going-to-the-Sun Road at the West Entrance and Camas Road beginning May 26 and running through Sept. 10, and at the Rising Sun checkpoint inside the St. Mary entrance beginning July 1, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors with camping reservations within Going-to-the-Sun Road Corridor can use their camping reservation for entry in lieu of a vehicle reservation to gain access to the portion of the park for which they have a reservation.

Campgrounds in the North Fork Area

Bowman Lake Campground: Opens May 16 on a first-come, first-served basis.

Kintla Lake Campground: Opens May 26 on a first-come, first-served basis.

Quartz Creek Campground: Opens June 26 to primitive camping on a first-come, first-served basis.

Logging Creek Campground: Opens June 26 to primitive camping on a first-come, first-served basis.

Vehicle Reservations are required for the North Fork area beginning May 26 and running through Sept. 10, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Campgrounds in the North Fork area will be assigned first-come, first-served at the Polebridge Entrance Station.

Separate vehicle reservations are required for Many Glacier and Two Medicine valleys July 1 through Sept. 10 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors with camping reservations in Many Glacier or Two Medicine can use their reservation for entry in lieu of a vehicle reservation to gain access to the portion of the park for which they have a reservation.

Campgrounds in primitive status have vault toilets available and fees are reduced. Visit the park’s campground page for additional camping information.

Glacier National Park reminds visitors that 2023 vehicle reservations become available for July dates on Recreation.gov starting March 1 at 8 a.m. Mountain Time.

Vehicle reservations will be available on Recreation.gov through two types of booking windows; approximately four months in advance and 24-hours in advance. The 24-hour advanced reservations will become available starting May 25 at 8 a.m. Mountain Time.

Visitors will need to set up an account on Recreation.gov to obtain reservations and are encouraged to do so prior to the day reservations open.

Block Release Date for Vehicle Reservations Reservation Dates Already released * May 26 – June 30 March 1 July 1 – July 31 April 1 August 1st – August 31st May 1 September 1st – September 10th

* During this time, it is likely that only a portion of the Going-to-the-Sun Road will be open. Visitors should check the park website for road status or to sign up for text alerts. Vehicle reservations are not required for any east entrances until July 1.