Washington Woman Accused of Assault at Majestic Valley Arena Fight Pleads Not Guilty

A 36-year-old Washington woman who allegedly struck a 16-year-old attendee of a Kalispell boxing event with a wooden baseball bat during a large-scale fight pleaded not guilty to a felony count of assault with a weapon and another felony count of tampering with evidence. The fight involved dozens of people at the Majestic Valley Arena earlier this month, including alleged members of at least two motorcycle clubs.

Brandi Laree Partney entered the pleas Feb. 23 in Flathead County District Court before Judge Danni Coffman.

During the hearing, Judge Coffman also approved a bail modification motion, reducing the amount from $150,000 to $50,000 and requiring the defendant to wear a GPS monitoring device and remain on house arrest at her home in Walla Walla.

Partney’s husband, Dustin Partney, provided testimony via Zoom and told the court he needed his wife home to help care for their three children. He was also reluctant to tell the court he was a member of the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club, which he eventually admitted to, but said his wife was not a member of the club. He emphasized that the club was not a criminal organization.

“It’s not the ’70s,” Dustin said. “We actually help out around the community … People like to stereotype motorcycle clubs. There’s a past for everything.”

Deputy Flathead County Attorney Andrew Clegg argued that in addition to the defendant’s affiliation with the motorcycle club, Partney had a history of missing court appearances for prior misdemeanors and was concerned she was a flight risk. He also told the court that law enforcement recovered several weapons from the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club, including baseball bats and brass knuckles.

“Ms. Partney has failed to appear in court numerous times, despite arguments about it,” Clegg said. “I don’t find Mr. Partney’s testimony credible – he didn’t even give us the name of this motorcycle club. The fact of the matter is, I think she’s a flight risk because she has absolutely no ties to the community. I’m afraid if she is released, we won’t see her again.”

Judge Coffman acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations but cited her concern for Partney’s young children in her decision to reduce bond.

According to charging documents, Flathead County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputies and Kalispell Police Department officers (KPD) on Feb. 11 at 9:34 p.m. were dispatched to a large fight of roughly 50 people and a “chaotic scene” at Flathead Valley Fight Night at the Majestic Valley Arena off U.S. Highway 93 in Kalispell.

When law enforcement arrived, they found a large crowd of people yelling at each other, many of whom wore vests that said “Warlords” and “Pagans.” Based on the insignias, authorities concluded there were members from at least two motorcycle gangs – the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club and the Warlords Motorcycle Club – involved in the fight, records state.

Officers were directed to a 16-year-old male who was reportedly struck with a baseball bat during the fight. The victim said he saw multiple people associated with one of the “biker gangs” attack his father. When he tried to pull the attacker off him, Partney allegedly hit him with the bat.

The male and his father were “significantly injured” by members of the motorcycle clubs and they were transported to Logan Health for treatment.

Several witness statements and cell phone video footage confirmed the victim’s account, according to charging documents.

Partney admitted to officers that she was involved in the fight and said she had a baseball bat, claiming she “pointed” it at the juvenile but denied hitting anybody. She said she placed the bat in someone’s truck but could not specify which vehicle it was. The bat was not recovered.

Authorities said a second female involved in the fight was arrested for disorderly conduct and was later released. Several other suspects fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement.