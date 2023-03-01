Kalispell Public Schools Superintendent to Interview for Missoula Position

The Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) Board of Trustees at their Feb. 28 meeting unanimously voted to interview Micah Hill, the current superintendent of the Kalispell Public School District, in their search for a new superintendent.

Hill was the only candidate selected for an interview out of a pool of nine applicants. This is the second attempt by MCPS to hire a new superintendent after a prior pool of candidates yielded “an unsuccessful search” earlier this month, according to minutes from a Feb. 7 MCPS board meeting.

Hill told the Beacon that he became aware of the position in November, but was not actively seeking a position change. However, he is a parent to three grown children who live in Missoula, who encouraged him to apply for the role as the board conducted its second search.

While no decisions have been finalized, Hill said the move to MCPS would be “a growth opportunity for me from a leadership perspective.”

Hill’s contract with the Kalispell Public Schools runs through the end of June, which he will complete.

“I’m under contract, and there’s no guarantee that everything will work out for Missoula,” he said.

Hill will be interviewed by MCPS on Mar. 7.