Market Trends: Flathead County Home Listings Added by Calendar Month

Back in November, we charted the quantity of new listings by calendar month (Flathead County single-family residences). Let’s refresh the data (listed for $250,000 to $899,999), to compare January through December new listing quantities, for the past four years.
Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.
Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.
Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.