Let Legislature Know We Need Affordable Housing 

I was born and raised in Kalispell. All of my life, I dreamed of being able to buy a home and start a career in a place that I have grown so fond of. Due to unreasonably high prices and low salaries, it looks like my dream will never be accomplished. Whether you believe this increase in housing costs can be blamed on the influx of out-of-staters or corporate real estate, we can all acknowledge that this problem exists. When it comes time for our Legislature to be called into action, I hope they keep this problem in mind and act in favor of Montanans.

It’s important to know that our legislators were elected to serve the people of Montana, and it is our duty to hold them to that standard. So far, our state Legislature members have been dragging their feet. I urge everyone to raise their voices, attend rallies, sign petitions, do whatever you can. It is up to us the let our Legislature know that we need affordable housing, now more than ever.

Jerry Lang

Missoula