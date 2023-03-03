Podcast: The Party Faithful

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week: Republican Mark Racicot served as the 21st governor of Montana from 1993 to 2001 and then went on to lead the Republican National Committee and serve as chair of George W. Bush’s reelection campaign in 2004.

In recent years, however, Racicot has emerged as a vocal critic of the Republican Party’s direction, and his opposition of Donald Trump and Trump-supporting Republicans, including U.S. Representative Ryan Zinke, has drawn the ire of the Montana GOP. On Feb 16, the Montana Republican State Central Committee released a letter officially rebuking the former governor, and stating that he was no longer a member of the party and should not be considered as someone who speaks for the GOP.

Beacon reporter Denali Sagner spent an afternoon with Racicot and shares some of her conversation with him about how politics has changed since he was involved and his reaction to being excommunicated from his party. You can read her cover story, The Party Faithful, here.

