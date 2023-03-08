Market Trends: What Homes Were On the Market at the End of January?

For Flathead County single-family residences, which were originally listed between February 1, 2022 and January 31, 2023, with 2+ bedrooms, 1+ bathrooms, 900-8,000 square feet, originally listed for prices ranging from $250,000 to $950,000, how many are still on the market – and where, colored by range of January 31, 2023 list price as a percentage of original listing price?

See chart. Looks like 224, over half of which are still listed at 95%+ of their original list price. The legend shows the ranges (January 31, 2023 list percentage of original list price), and their quantities, and the map shows their locations around the north Flathead Valley (lakes and major roads highlighted).

© Copyright 2023 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.