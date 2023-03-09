Man Arrested Following Vehicle Pursuit in Kalispell

A 43-year-old man who on Wednesday night led law enforcement on a vehicle pursuit from Grand View Drive to Logan Health was arrested on charges of criminal endangerment, according to a Kalispell Police Department (KPD) news release.

Aaron Clay King was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center on March 8.

According to the news release, a KPD officer attempted to stop a 2005 Chevy pickup traveling on U.S. Highway 93 near Grandview Drive that did not have headlights or taillights on and was weaving in and out of the lane at about 8:39 p.m.

After law enforcement failed to stop the vehicle, the driver entered a ditch and struck a delineator before driving into oncoming traffic, where it struck another vehicle.

King eventually entered the Logan Health campus, narrowly missing another vehicle on Sunnyview Lane before stopping.

The suspect was arrested without further incident.