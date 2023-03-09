Both on the groomers and in the backcountry, spring can be one of the most pleasant times for skiing and snowboarding. Up on Big Mountain, the season is marked by traditions like the annual pond skim, and locals and tourists can be caught skiing in their shorts and t-shirts. While it’s easy to be distracted by warmer weather and a beer on the Summit House deck, avalanche safety is critical as the snow begins to fade away and the sun peeks out from behind the clouds.

“As the temperatures rise, the wet slides are a little more of a concern,” Flathead Avalanche Center Education Coordinator Meg Killen said.

Killen explained that during the springtime, avalanche risks can increase as the snowpack begins to melt. While this risk is particularly acute for those venturing out in the backcountry, it’s good practice for anyone who participates in spring skiing to know the signs of an avalanche.

“The biggest thing for folks to be aware of is keeping tabs on that forecast,” Killen said, emphasizing the importance of paying attention to changing conditions and weather patterns before heading out to ski.

The Flathead Avalanche Center posts daily avalanche forecasts on its website, flatheadavalanche.org, for the Whitefish, Swan and Flathead Ranges, which include descriptions and photos from its avalanche specialists.

The center is also hosting a free “State of the Snowpack” event at Bias Brewing in Kalispell on March 30 from 6 to 8 p.m., where a forecaster will be discussing avalanche safety and best practices for heading out to the mountains in the spring.