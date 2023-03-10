MDT to Ramp Up U.S. Highway 93 Construction North of Ronan

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is beginning major construction work along 1.5 miles of U.S. Highway 93 north of Ronan, ahead of a busy summer tourist season along the main vehicle route from Missoula to Flathead Lake and Glacier National Park.

Crews with Riverside Contracting began initial work last fall in preparation for the upcoming construction window. The project will take part in three phases that will include widening Highway 93 to four lanes, installing a new traffic signal at the intersection of Old U.S. 93 and Third Avenue, adding a section of shared use path and preparing for future construction that will reroute the southbound section of U.S. 93 through Ronan.

“MDT is excited to complete this important project that will increase the highway’s efficiency for the region’s community,” MDT Missoula District Administrator Bob Vosen said in a press release.

The project begins at the intersection of Highway 93 and Round Butte Road in Ronan and extends north past Spring Creek Road, which will permanently close at the intersection with the highway. The first phase of construction will include widening the west half of the road to include two southbound lanes, gravel placement and installation of a drainage pipe and storm drain. Phase two will replicate the work on the east side of the road.

During the initial construction phase, traffic will continue traveling on the current highway. In phase two, drivers will move to the new southbound lanes and will be travel on a gravel surface. Drivers should plan for delays throughout the project site.

In conjunction with the highway work, crews will build two new sections of sidewalk north of Round Butte Road, including 195 feet to connect the existing sidewalk near Ronan Middle School to the new roadside multi-use path, as well as 3,200 feet of sidewalk from Third Avenue NW to the existing multi-use path west of the railroad tracks on Round Butte Road.

Crews will work double shifts from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., depending on weather. MDT officials say the planned timeline has construction wrapping up by the end of 2023.

“Residents and frequent travelers of the highway have been incredibly supportive during the early stages of the project, and we thank them for their continued patience and care when traveling through the project site,” said Riverside Contracting Inc. Engineer Russ Gaub.