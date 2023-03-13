Victorious Valkyries

GREAT FALLS — The final seconds ticked off the clock and Scout Nadeau put her hands on her knees as the realization washed over her that the Valkyries were going to earn the program’s first Class B girls basketball title.

Bigfork defeated Big Timber 49-37 to put the finishing touches on a 26-0 season.

“I’ve dreamt about this for months on end. I lied awake last week I couldn’t even sleep because I was so excited. It’s still crazy and surreal,” Nadeau described to 406mtsports.com after.

The Valkyries held a 24-8 edge at halftime as the Herders struggled with 12.5% shooting compared to Big Timber’s 47.4%.

“I just said, ‘We have to show up,” Big Timber coach Kim Finn said. “‘We had eight points in the first half and 29 in the second so at least we played. I just said, ‘This is not who we are. We fight to the end and we play hard and make them not just walk away with a 30-point game.”

But the Sheepherders (23-3) ultimately couldn’t overcome the Valkyries’ strong start.

“This was our goal from the beginning of the season and they wanted it,” Bigfork coach Cortnee Gunlock said after. “I’m not going to lie, our road was hard with the three (Southern B) teams. They’re probably three of the best teams here.”

Saturday’s results bore that out. Bigfork entered the tournament as the Western B champion whose path through the tournament included victories over Baker (third-place) in the opening round, Huntley Project (fourth-place) in the semifinals and Big Timber (runners-up) in the championship.

“We had to work for it,” Gunlock said. “I commend them all, they’re great teams, and to go undefeated is pretty crazy.”

So after the buzzer sounded, the Bigfork band played their school song “Minnesota Rouser” as the teams shook hands and Nadeau and her teammates celebrated. And then Big Timber’s band took their turn before the trophies were handed over, also playing “Minnesota Rouser.”

But the programs have more in common than just their school songs or school colors.

The two teams simultaneously took their photos with their trophies on opposite ends of the court, both led by coaches who had decorated careers of their own, and whose daughters are now standard bearers for their programs.

Kim (Fike) Finn played for Big Timber in the 1980s and won a collegiate title at MSU-Northern before being inducted into their Hall of Fame. Cortnee (Dees) Gunlock won the 1994 Class C girls basketball title at Kremlin-Gildford before embarking on her collegiate career at Carroll College.

Bigfork Valkyries’ head coach Courtney Gunlock huddles with her team in at their home court on Feb. 2, 2023. Bigfork won 98-18. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

All year Bigfork has depended on sophomore Braeden Gunlock and the championship was no different. She led the Valkyries with 22 points and 11 rebounds for her third double-double of the tournament in as many games.

“Braeden is one of those kind of quiet kids, but she’s an animal on the court and she’s consistent,” Cortnee Gunlock described.

Freshman point guard Paeten Gunlock handled point-guard duties for the majority of the game and finished with seven points in the championship along with senior Nadeau.

“They stepped up and I’m so proud of them and I can’t wait to see what they do,” Nadeau said.

The Herders were led by their own mother-daughter duo, but who is on the opposite end of the timeline.

Senior Bailey Finn led the Herders with 12 points to match Kameryn Ketcham’s 12 as well in the title game.

Because of that, the championship game was an emotional finale.

“She was super excited when I first started coaching (eight years ago). She said, ‘We’re going to go to state when I’m there Mom.’ So I’m proud that she made it happen. Without her leadership and her will to work out hard, we wouldn’t be here. She kind of turned the program around with me and I expect to be back here next year because of her,” Kim Finn said. “So that’s why it’s so special. It’s because she helped bring what Big Timber’s girls basketball team is to date.”

During the past four years, the Herders won four district titles, one division title, made three state tournaments, won their first Class B title in nearly 30 years (2020-21) and now get to add a second-place state trophy to the case.

The Valkyries on the other hand, will get to find a place for their first girls basketball trophy in their final year in Class B ahead of a planned move to Class A next season.

“Everybody was saying ‘this was it, this was the year,'” Nadeau said. “I do think they will compete next year (at A) and I think they’ll do awesome, but going out Class B champs this last year is really, really cool and cool to be part of this team.”