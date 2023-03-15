Market Trends: Flathead County Home Sales Quantities and Speeds

Looking back 12 months (January 31, 2023 back to February 1, 2022), let’s plot the quantity and median speed of single-family residence sales by original list price range (see chart). I’ve limited the statistics to homes with 2-plus bedrooms, 1-plus baths and 900 – 8,000 square feet.
Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.
