Whitefish Skier Wins National Sprint Title

Three minutes and 34 seconds. That’s how long Whitefish cross-country skier Maeve Ingelfinger spent sprinting through the course at Fairbanks, Alaska’s Birch Hill Recreation Area on Tuesday to capture the the U18 Junior Championships individual skate sprint title.

Competing in a series of three Nordic ski races at the Junior National Championships in Fairbanks, Ingelfinger took third in the 7.5-kilometer classic race on Monday before winning two heats of the skate sprint Tuesday morning to enter the afternoon final with the fastest qualifying time.

For most of the 1,340-meter race (just over 3/4 of a mile), Ingelfinger was in third place, before she powered past her competition on the home stretch to win by a full second.

Ingelfinger will compete in the third race of the week, the 10-kilometer mass start skate, Thursday afternoon. Results can be found here.