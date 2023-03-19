Tell Them to Leave Our Constitution Alone 

There is a lot of bad stuff coming out of the Montana legislature right now. Unfortunately, they’re not working on the things that are affecting our lives like affordable housing, health care, childcare, free quality public education, maintaining public lands, public land access and protecting resident hunting rights.

Instead, the “super majority” is trying to dismantle our Montana Constitution, (which they incidentally pledged to uphold), attacking women’s rights to privacy and personal health care decisions, trying to politicize and take over the judicial branch of government, ignoring environmental urgencies like climate change, decreasing funding for public education, criminalizing teachers, persecuting LGBTQ people, privatizing our wildlife, and decreasing public land ownership opportunities and access, to name a “few”.

This is a big deal. PLEASE get involved. Write or better yet call your legislators and Gov. Greg Gianforte. Tell them what issues you want addressed and what things you want left alone. Your voice DOES matter. Tell them what you value about our democracy and your Montana way of life.

Whether you’re new to Montana or an old timer, remember that the quality of life we all enjoy or that you came here for is because of our state constitution. Tell you them to leave our constitution alone.

Even if you don’t think you like politics, it likes you. If you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu. Silence is concession. If you don’t disagree, then you agree. Do something. Speak up.

Andy Kulla

Big Arm