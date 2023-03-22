Market Trends: Flathead County Home Sales Deep Dive

Looking back 12 months (Jan. 31 2023 back to Feb. 1, 2022), let’s plot the median original list price (orange line), median sold price (green line), median original list price per square foot (blue line), and median sold price per square foot (purple line) of single-family residence sales by original list price range (see chart). I’ve limited the statistics to homes with 2+ bedrooms, 1+ baths and 900-8,000 square feet, originally listed for $300,000 to $999,999. An additional detail are the vertical black bars, showing the highest and lowest sold price range for each of the segments.

© Copyright 2023 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.