Market Trends: Flathead County List Price Per Foot

For Flathead County single-family residences from $250,000 to $899,999 over the past five years, how does median original list price-per-foot compare to the M2 Money Supply (as tracked by the St. Louis Fed)? Are there any apparent correlations? Compare the M2 2019 (green bars) with the median list price per foot, for 2020 (orange line). Likewise, compare the M2 2020 (orange bars) with the median list price per foot, for 2021 (gray line). Then, compare the M2 2021 (gray bars) with the median list price per foot, for 2022 (dark blue line). Spotting any correlations?

© Copyright 2023 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.