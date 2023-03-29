MDT Announces Roadway Safety Improvements Planned in Flathead County

Work will begin in April on road construction expected to cause delays along a stretch of Highway 93 northwest of Twin Bridges Road in Whitefish, and on a portion of Highway 2 between Kalispell and Marion, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.

The $4 million safety improvement project will involve shoulder widening, grading, and the addition of guardrails and rumble strips at both sites. Crews will direct traffic in the area of the construction using signals, flaggers and pilot cars. On average there are around 3,800 daily car trips through both locations.

Drivers are being told to expect delays of up to 15 minutes throughout construction, which is expected to last about six weeks, depending on weather conditions. Work will be ongoing simultaneously at both locations in what MDT has described as an effort to more efficiently budget and allocate equipment and team members.

The project is being undertaken with Kalispell construction company LHC Inc. Sam Weyers of LHC said in an MDT press release that their goal is to keep delays “as minimal as possible.”

Big Sky Public Relations will provide project updates. Those interested in receiving this information are encouraged to contact Becca MacLean at becca@bigskypublicrelations.com or call the project hotline at 406-207-4484.