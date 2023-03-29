Sheriff’s Office Investigating Deadly Marion Shooting

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Marion on March 28 at 10:40 p.m, according to a news release.

Authorities interviewed all parties involved in the incident, and nobody has been arrested at this time.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family members.

The investigation is ongoing.

Contact the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office’s detective division at (406) 758-5600 or TIPS@flathead.mt.gov with any information regarding the incident.