Bibler Gardens Tour and Event Ticket Sales Start Friday

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 31, for spring and summer self-guided tours of Bibler Gardens, the elaborately arranged and meticulously landscaped gardens located on the grounds of former Kalispell area petroleum engineer Sam Bibler’s home.

The gardens feature tens of thousands of flowers, with seasonal varieties and arrangements re-planted between the spring and summer seasons. Bibler envisioned the gardens as a “land painting,” and preparation for a typical summer season at Bibler Gardens involves the planting of 30,000 annuals. Bibler planted and cared for the garden from 1979 until his death on 2002. The current head gardener is Jeanie Tousant. The grounds are also home to Australian black swans and Argentinean black-necked swans.

Tours and events begin May 13 and end Aug. 3. Ticket sales benefit student scholarships at Flathead Valley Community College. Tickets are limited, and can be purchased at fvcc.edu/bibler.

This year’s schedule is similar to the 2022 season’s with the exception of a Mother’s Day Champagne Brunch in May, which takes the place of last July’s Summer Garden Party event.

Bibler Gardens in Kalispell. Beacon file photo

The full schedule of events is as follows: