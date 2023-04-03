Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $900,000

Marion

Where: 240 Bitterview Ct.

Price: $899,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,674

This home sits on more than 12 gorgeous acres within walking distance to Bitterroot Lake. The property includes a guest home, wonderful landscaping, a chicken coop, a greenhouse and a huge shop. The main home also has an extra large garage. RE/MAX Home Again Realty

MLS Number: 30000507

Kalispell

Where: 187 Swede Tr.

Price: $879,000

What: Three-bedroom, four bath home

Square Feet: 2,229

This beautiful Silverbrook home has a modern flair with a waterfall quartz countertop island, metal railing and barn doors. The home has an open floorplan with plenty of windows and includes a triple garage and large fenced backyard with covered patio. NextHome Northwest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30002888

Columbia Falls

Where: 2138 Barnett Rd.

Price: $899,500

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,950

Just minutes from downtown Columbia Falls with tons of privacy, this open-concept home has a huge wrap-around deck with a hot tub and views of Teakettle and Columbia mountains. The property also has an attached heated garage and separate large garage/shop. Columbia Falls Real Estate

MLS Number: 30000725

Whitefish

Where: 22 Lupfer Ave.

Price: $899,000

What: One-bedroom, two-bath condo

Square Feet: 1,130

This two-story condo is located in a stylish building in the Railway District in downtown Whitefish and features soaring ceilings and views of Big Mountain. Offered fully furnished, the condo has a dedicated covered parking space and includes access to the rooftop terrace. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30002406

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at romy@purewestmt.com.