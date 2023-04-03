Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $900,000

Marion
Where: 240 Bitterview Ct.
Price: $899,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,674
This home sits on more than 12 gorgeous acres within walking distance to Bitterroot Lake. The property includes a guest home, wonderful landscaping, a chicken coop, a greenhouse and a huge shop. The main home also has an extra large garage. RE/MAX Home Again Realty
MLS Number: 30000507
Kalispell
Where: 187 Swede Tr.
Price: $879,000
What: Three-bedroom, four bath home
Square Feet: 2,229
This beautiful Silverbrook home has a modern flair with a waterfall quartz countertop island, metal railing and barn doors. The home has an open floorplan with plenty of windows and includes a triple garage and large fenced backyard with covered patio. NextHome Northwest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30002888
Columbia Falls
Where: 2138 Barnett Rd.
Price: $899,500
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,950
Just minutes from downtown Columbia Falls with tons of privacy, this open-concept home has a huge wrap-around deck with a hot tub and views of Teakettle and Columbia mountains. The property also has an attached heated garage and separate large garage/shop. Columbia Falls Real Estate
MLS Number: 30000725
Whitefish
Where: 22 Lupfer Ave.
Price: $899,000
What: One-bedroom, two-bath condo
Square Feet: 1,130
This two-story condo is located in a stylish building in the Railway District in downtown Whitefish and features soaring ceilings and views of Big Mountain. Offered fully furnished, the condo has a dedicated covered parking space and includes access to the rooftop terrace. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30002406
