Longtime Bigfork Coach Selected for National High School Hall of Fame

The National High School Athletic Coaches Association (NHSACA) announced that longtime Bigfork High School cross country and track and field coach Sue Loeffler will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Loeffler has coached at Bigfork her entire professional career, a tenure that began in 1974 and has included a bevy of accolades and achievements. She was inducted into the Montana Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame in 2004 and was named NHSACA Coach of the Year in 2019. All told in her 49-year career, Loeffler’s teams have won 11 state championships in cross country and track, and she has mentored dozens of elite runners, including sisters Makena and Bryn Morley, who combined to win seven consecutive state cross country titles.

Loeffler retired as a physical education teacher and Bigfork’s cross country coach following the 2017-18 school year but is still the head coach of the boys and girls track and field teams.

The induction ceremony will take place at the NHSACA Hall of Fame Banquet on July 25, 2023, in Lincoln, Nebraska.