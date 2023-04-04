Northwest Montana Job & Opportunity Fair Returns to the Fairgrounds

The Northwest Montana Job & Opportunity Fair is returning to the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell on April 6, with more than 100 employers attending, as well as juniors and seniors from seven northwest Montana high schools.

The event includes two segments – high school career exploration and a job fair. The career exploration segment will be held from 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., followed by the job fair from 11:30 a.m. – 4 :30 p.m. During career exploration, high school juniors and seniors can meet with employers as they learn about a variety of career opportunities, career paths and types of jobs available at individual businesses, as well as job shadowing, apprenticeships, internships and summer and year-round jobs.

“Business is booming in Kalispell and northwest Montana,” Lorraine Clarno, the president and CEO of the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce, said in a press release. “At the chamber level, one of the initiatives we’re focusing on is childcare and the various career opportunities it provides. This year’s job fair will have 10-plus employers with childcare career paths and we look forward to introducing these opportunities to students.”

Employer-supported childcare is also top of mind for many businesses, especially as it remains a priority for potential employees. During the job and opportunity fair, the Kalispell Chamber will be on hand to share more about the tools it’s developing to provide employers with the best support, data and resources possible.

“Individuals who work in childcare have a far-reaching impact on every career in northwest Montana,” said Clarno. “Childcare providers are essential employees and the world would not run without them. Here in Kalispell, we want to ensure that this valuable career path is not overlooked.”

For more information on the job fair, contact Jenn Cronk with the Kalispell Chamber at 406-758-2801 or j.cronk@kalispellchamber.com.