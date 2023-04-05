Council Approves Subdivision in South Whitefish

The Whitefish City Council on Monday night unanimously approved a preliminary plat for the development of a 24-lot subdivision west of Highway 93 South in a forested area located northwest of Pheasant Run road.

The request was brought before the council by property owner Kurt Vickman of Minneapolis-based Pheasant Run LLC. Prior to the vote, city staff had recommended conditional approval of the preliminary plat request. The city received no public comments related to the project, and because no variances were requested, the project was eligible for expedited review by the city, appearing before the council with no planning board recommendation.

Referred to in planning documents as “The Canopy,” the development is proposed for a roughly 7-acre parcel. Baker Avenue would be reconstructed to extend south and bisect the development, with 21 residential lots proposed for the larger western portion, and three lots on the eastern section under WB-2 secondary business district zoning.

Map showing the site of a proposed residential development and extension of Baker Ave. in south Whitefish. Courtesy image.

City staff found that the project is in compliance with the Whitefish Growth Policy and that the extension of Baker Avenue in that area has been in city transportation plans since 1999.

Vickman, the property owner, told the council that four lots would be reserved for single-family residences, and another 17 lots would be for single- or two-family residences. Lot sizes on the western portion of the subdivision will range from 6,180 square feet up to 13,654 square feet, and a 10,800 square-foot homeowners association park is planned for the southeast corner of the development. The developer is obligated for about 17,000 square-feet of park space, but the city agreed to accept a fee in lieu of the additional 7,000 square-feet of park space not included in the subdivision.

A traffic impact study submitted with application materials projects 440 daily vehicle trips generated by the subdivision. Among the conditions of approval required is that the developer pay a proportionate fee toward both a future intersection signal planned for the intersection of Akers Lane and Highway 93 south, and for the construction of a portion of Baker Avenue.