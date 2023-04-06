Browning Man Sentenced to Prison for Hammer Assault

A 37-year-old Browning man who admitted to beating a man in the head with a claw hammer was sentenced Thursday to 20 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Calvin Lame Bull Juneau pleaded guilty in November 2022 to assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided.

According to court documents, Juneau and co-defendant Dale Ray Racine entered a residence in Browning on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation on Nov. 19, 2021 and assaulted a victim who was sleeping in a bedroom.

The victim awoke and saw Juneau, who had a claw hammer in his hands, and Racine rushing toward him and he received multiple strikes to the head, one to his hand and another to his leg. He was transported by ambulance to the Indian Health Service in Browning and treated for head injuries.

Racine was sentenced previously to two years in prison for his conviction in the case.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.