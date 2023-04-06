ls the Planned Hospital Merger in Our Best Interest?

Major changes are brewing in healthcare for the Flathead Valley and its surrounding areas which would affect every one of us, but none of us seem to really know what is afoot.

On February 15, it was widely reported in a joint press release by the CEOs of Logan Health and Billings Clinic that the two were entering negotiations regarding a possible merger. Very few particulars were cited, but the rhetoric used implied that such a merger would “enhance access, service, and quality healthcare for the region.”

Billings Clinic has affiliations with multiple hospitals and clinics across Montana and Wyoming. Logan Health has now acquired contracts with six hospitals, owns multiple clinics, and has a combined 622 hospital beds. Since the announcement made jointly by the two CEOs, there has been no further information to clarify any of the “what, where, why, and how …” details of which the public has a right to know. Given the many changes in healthcare management and services since Logan Health came into being and considering the distance from Billings, such a merger begs more information.

Prior to the name change, Kalispell Regional Medical Center was an excellent community hospital which maintained connections with several regional specialty care facilities including St. Patrick’s in Missoula, the teaching hospitals in Spokane and Seattle, and the excellent academic facilities of the University of Washington, Oregon Health, and University of Utah. Transportation to and from those facilities has worked well for many years by providing both helicopter and fixed wing planes to assure rapid access for critical patients requiring the best possible doctors and technology. How might a merger alter these long-held relationships? Does Billings offer that same coverage and expertise?

Since the announcement in February, there has been no further information shared with the public by Logan Health. On the other end, KTVQ in Billings, beginning on March 31, has been reporting what appears to be major fiscal problems at the Billings Clinic. In that first report and others that followed, KTVQ reported that the Billings Clinic is seeking to cut $4.55 million MONTHLY due to “unsustainable” losses. Under these circumstances is Logan Health still pursuing a merger?

As a “community owned non-profit hospital,” Logan Health has no shareholders or elected board members. Nevertheless, the CEO and Board of Logan Health have an obligation to their thousands of patients to explain in great detail what is happening in current negotiations, including the financial status of Logan Health. There is an implied moral imperative by Logan Health to clear the air on this critical topic. Anything less is unfair and unacceptable to a community which has always generously supported the hospital.

James S. Bonnet, MD

Kalispell