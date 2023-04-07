Vote Mariman and Warnell for School Board

I wanted to take this opportunity to thank Jinnifer Mariman and Scott Warnell for running to serve as school board members for School District 5. There has never been a more important time for us to have people of their character and experience serving us in these roles.

I know that Jinn’s background as a mother, business owner, attorney, Division I athlete and community volunteer will serve us well during the important deliberations that school board members must engage in. I also appreciate Scott’s willingness to use his experience as a critical decision maker, coach, volunteer, father, policeman, school resource officer and longtime community member to continue Kalispell’s legacy of quality public schools.

Like many of you, I jealousy guard the treasures that are our local schools, and I am confident that Jinn Mariman and Scott Warnell are the type of tireless advocates and leaders we can count on to partner with our parents and kids on the most critical issues involving our schools.

I am grateful that I will have the opportunity to vote for Jinn and Scott when ballots come out in April, and I encourage you to do the same.

Frank Garner

Kalispell