Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $350,000

Kalispell
Where: 17 Teton St.
Price: $355,000
What: Two-bedroom, one-bath townhome
Square Feet: 1,104
This cute and convenient single-story townhome is just minutes from shopping, banking, service stations and other services. The home is in a quiet neighborhood and has new carpet, a spacious living/dining area and is move-in ready. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30003027
Kalispell
Where: 119 Sunburst Ct.
Price: $330,000
What: Two-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhome
Square Feet: 1,174
This townhome is located on the west side of town and is close to parks, the bypass and just minutes from the north end shopping district. The home has been partially remodeled and includes a single attached garage. Engel & Volkers
MLS Number: 22216423
Columbia Falls
Where: 323 Second St. E.
Price: $355,000
What: Two-bedroom, one-bath home
Square Feet: 897
This impeccably kept smaller home is in a great Columbia Falls location. It has a spacious living/kitchen/dining area, detached one-car garage, covered front porch and fenced backyard with storage shed. Close to city parks and historic downtown. RE/MAX Mountain View
MLS Number: 22300448
Marion
Where: 68 Jolly Hill Ln.
Price: $350,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 2,446
This manufactured house sits on a beautiful treed 1-acre lot just off the main road access about 30 minutes from Kalispell. Near lakes and outdoor recreation. The home rests on a poured concrete foundation. eXp Realty
MLS Number: 30002138
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at romy@purewestmt.com.
Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.
Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.