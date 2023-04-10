Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $350,000

Kalispell

Where: 17 Teton St.

Price: $355,000

What: Two-bedroom, one-bath townhome

Square Feet: 1,104

This cute and convenient single-story townhome is just minutes from shopping, banking, service stations and other services. The home is in a quiet neighborhood and has new carpet, a spacious living/dining area and is move-in ready. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30003027

Kalispell

Where: 119 Sunburst Ct.

Price: $330,000

What: Two-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhome

Square Feet: 1,174

This townhome is located on the west side of town and is close to parks, the bypass and just minutes from the north end shopping district. The home has been partially remodeled and includes a single attached garage. Engel & Volkers

MLS Number: 22216423

Columbia Falls

Where: 323 Second St. E.

Price: $355,000

What: Two-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 897

This impeccably kept smaller home is in a great Columbia Falls location. It has a spacious living/kitchen/dining area, detached one-car garage, covered front porch and fenced backyard with storage shed. Close to city parks and historic downtown. RE/MAX Mountain View

MLS Number: 22300448

Marion

Where: 68 Jolly Hill Ln.

Price: $350,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,446

This manufactured house sits on a beautiful treed 1-acre lot just off the main road access about 30 minutes from Kalispell. Near lakes and outdoor recreation. The home rests on a poured concrete foundation. eXp Realty

MLS Number: 30002138

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at romy@purewestmt.com.