One Injured in Kalispell Shooting

A person sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound following a shooting this morning on the southwest side of Kalispell, according to a news release.
Kalispell Police Department officers on April 10 responded to a report of an assault with a weapon involving a discharged firearm.
Authorities secured the scene and later located an individual with a non-threatening injury. All parties have been accounted for.
There is no known risk to the community.
Contact Detective Captain Ryan Bartholomew at (406) 758-7793 with any information concerning the case.
