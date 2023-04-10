One Injured in Kalispell Shooting

A person sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound following a shooting this morning on the southwest side of Kalispell, according to a news release.

Kalispell Police Department officers on April 10 responded to a report of an assault with a weapon involving a discharged firearm.

Authorities secured the scene and later located an individual with a non-threatening injury. All parties have been accounted for.

There is no known risk to the community.

Contact Detective Captain Ryan Bartholomew at (406) 758-7793 with any information concerning the case.