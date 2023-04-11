Browning Man Admits to Stabbing on Blackfeet Indian Reservation

A 24-year-old Browning man accused of stabbing another man at a party on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation admitted to assault charges Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Frank David Francis Boy pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon before Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris on April 11. He was detained pending further proceedings.

According to court documents, Boy was drinking with friends in East Glacier on Sept. 18, 2022, when the group drove to a house party in Browning.

At the party, Boy and the victim, who was a resident in the home at the time, started arm wrestling, which turned into a wrestling match that led to a disagreement.

Boy and his companions were told to leave, but Boy refused – causing his companions to pull him from the residence. As they walked away, Boy turned around and began to engage with the victim, records state.

Boy walked toward the victim, who was backing up, and then stabbed him four to five times in the left shoulder and back, which was captured on video.

The victim was treated for injuries at a Great Falls hospital.

Boy faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in the Montana State Prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7.