Crime

Man Arrested Following Assault in Kalispell

Kalispell Police Department officers and the Northwest Montana Regional SWAT Team responded to an assault with a weapon incident on the west north side of the city on Tuesday morning

By Maggie Dresser
Kalispell Police Department police car as seen on August 14, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A man was arrested this afternoon following an assault with a weapon incident that involved a response from the Kalispell Police Department (KPD) Special Response Team and the Northwest Montana Regional SWAT team, according to a news release.

Prior to the arrest, law enforcement agencies established a perimeter on the west north side of Kalispell following the call on Tuesday morning at 10:42.

The man was arrested without incident and the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

