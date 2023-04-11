Man Arrested Following Assault in Kalispell

A man was arrested this afternoon following an assault with a weapon incident that involved a response from the Kalispell Police Department (KPD) Special Response Team and the Northwest Montana Regional SWAT team, according to a news release.

Prior to the arrest, law enforcement agencies established a perimeter on the west north side of Kalispell following the call on Tuesday morning at 10:42.

The man was arrested without incident and the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.