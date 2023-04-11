Man Arrested Following Assault in Kalispell

A man was arrested this afternoon following an assault with a weapon incident that involved a response from the Kalispell Police Department (KPD) Special Response Team and the Northwest Montana Regional SWAT team, according to a news release.
Prior to the arrest, law enforcement agencies established a perimeter on the west north side of Kalispell following the call on Tuesday morning at 10:42.
The man was arrested without incident and the investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated.
Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.
Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.