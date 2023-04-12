Washington Man Convicted of Drug Trafficking in Lake County

A federal jury on Tuesday convicted a 57-year-old Washington man of trafficking methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine in Lake County last year, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The jury found David Loren Waldeck guilty of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances following a two-day trial that began on April 10.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jennifer S. Clark and Amanda L. Myers prosecuted the case.

“Holding drug traffickers, like Waldeck, accountable for bringing significant amounts of meth, fentanyl pills and cocaine to the Flathead Valley continues to be a top priority for our office,” U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

According to court documents and trial testimony, Flathead tribal police officers on Oct. 24, 2022, stopped and arrested an individual on outstanding warrants and learned that a person named “David” was in Kalispell and returning to Polson that day with meth and fentanyl to distribute.

Officers stopped Waldeck later that day and located 4,212 fentanyl pills, approximately 1.8 pounds of meth and approximately a pound of cocaine in his vehicle.

Waldeck faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years to life in the Montana State Prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Flathead Tribal Police Department.