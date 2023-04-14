Award-Winning Photojournalist, ‘Doonesbury’ Creator to Cap Off Wachholz Lecture Series

When the Paul D. Wachholz College Center (WCC) opened last fall as a state-of-the-art performance hall on the Flathead Valley Community College’s campus, organizers had already unveiled an impressive lineup of concerts, lectures, performances, and shows to keep residents engaged in the arts and culture through the long winter.

The Voices of the Valley series kicked off on Nov. 15 with author and humorist David Sedaris. Other speakers for the season have included author Anne Lamott and Def Jam Records Creative Director Cey Adams.

“I had a desire to bring in a series of individuals who are considered masters of their crafts for lectures throughout the year,” WCC Director Matt Laughlin told the Beacon at the time, explaining that visiting lecturers would also make guest appearances with FVCC departments to engage with students.

Now, as spring begins in earnest, the Wachholz College Center is capping its Voices of the Valley speaker series with a presentation by Annie Griffiths, an award-winning photojournalist who is the founder and executive director of Ripple Effect Images. Griffiths will speak at the Wachholz College Center tonight, April 14, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available here.

Griffiths’ presentation will showcase her award-winning work in large screen format. Known for her warmth and humor, Annie has a gift for sharing stories and photographs that humanize situations and cultures. The World Presidents Association (WPO) named Annie one of the “Best of the Best Speakers.” She has also been a popular guest on The Today Show, Good Morning America, and National Public Radio. Annie has received awards from the National Press Photographers Association, the Associated Press, the National Organization of Women, and the White House News Photographers Association.

On April 25 7:30 p.m., Garry Trudeau, the social observer and cartoonist who created the award-winning comic strip “Doonesbury,” will deliver a presentation to close out the series. Tickets for Trudeau’s event are available here.

For more information visit wachholzcollegecenter.org or by phone at 406-756-1400.