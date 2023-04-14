Vote Mariman for School Board

It takes a special kind of individual to play college basketball. The athlete must be clear-minded, decisive and able to “see the floor.” Even more importantly, that individual must be a team player, someone committed to the success of others to ensure the success of the team. Since her years as standout forward with the Lady Bobcats – and in my years of working with her – I have observed firsthand how Jinnifer Mariman has carried those strengths forward into life: She has become a successful attorney, a devoted wife and mother, and a dedicated member of this community.

A native Montanan, Jinn has served for eight years on the local CASA Board (the Court Appointed Special Advocate program for children in the court system), served as its President and remains as Emeritus Trustee. Her commitment to the youth of the valley does not end there. Jinn has opened her firm’s doors to District 5 students so that they might intern and observe the legal profession firsthand. In addition, as local schools have faced a frightening surge in suicide numbers, Jinn has collaborated with her daughter’s teacher to help co-found “Bluebird Boxes.” The program works with the Nate Chute Foundation to provide support and resources for Flathead Valley families who have lost a loved one to suicide.

Both Jinn and her husband, Gabe, are actively involved in Kalispell’s downtown business community, as well; Jinn is a partner at the McGarvey law firm, Gabe an owner of Bias Brewing. Both sit on the boards of various non-profits, and Jinn also acts as substitute Justice Court judge. In her “spare time,” Jinn volunteers as a coach for her daughters’ sports teams.

As a graduate of the public school system herself, and with two daughters now attending school in District 5, Jinn is dedicated to making schools safe, nurturing places where children can thrive and optimize their abilities. She sees serving on the school board as “a way to give back to the community,” which speaks volumes. Jinn is the consummate team player.

With her intellect, integrity and commitment to this community, Jinnifer Mariman is an excellent choice for the Kalispell School Board. She is the ultimate team player, and it is my privilege to endorse her in the coming election.

Kay Burt

Kalispell