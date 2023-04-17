Flathead County Justice Center Adds Fifth Courtroom

After months of construction, a new district courtroom located in the Flathead County Justice Center has recently been completed to accommodate the trial load for Judge Danni Coffman, who was elected in 2022 as the fifth District Court judge.

The fifth courtroom is located on the second floor of the Justice Center, replacing the former Justice Court, which moved across the parking lot to 935 First Avenue West in the former Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

The new courtrooms were part of a multi-phase project to expand county services and to make room in the Justice Center for the fifth District Court judge.

A year ago, the DMV moved to the Flathead County North Complex at 290 A North Main Street in Kalispell. The facility also houses family court and the Flathead County Superintendent of Schools.

The five district courtrooms are located at the Flathead County Justice Center at 920 S. Main Street.