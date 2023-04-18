Blacktail Mountain Closing Day Extended to Saturday

Blacktail Mountain Ski Area managers on Tuesday announced that chairlifts will spin once more on Saturday, April 22, to finish the season.

Full-day lift tickets will be discounted to $25 for the final day, which will be available to purchase online-only until Thursday, April 20, at midnight. Full price tickets can be purchased after April 20.

“This is a Spring Fling send-off celebration, and we’re going out Mingo Mamma style!” General Manager Jessi Wood said in a press release. “Get your Hawaiian shirts and flamingos ready, this is going to be a celebration you won’t want to miss.”

Blacktail will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with operations, available services and celebration details to be announced throughout the week.

The 1,000-acre mountain celebrated its 25th anniversary this ski season and recently sold to Washington-based Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort.

Wood said last year that the ski area has seen several upgrades, including new grooming equipment and a growth of some programs. Last season, staff built a small terrain park, and they are hoping to continue cutting more gladed runs within the boundary with tentative plans to expand to the east, which their permit already allows. Summer operation expansion on the Foys to Blacktail trail is also in the works.

To purchase lift tickets, visit www.blacktailmountain.com.